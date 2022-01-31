Belt Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.46 or 0.06823964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,177.46 or 0.99588454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00051876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052690 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

