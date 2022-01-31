Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys 529 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 327,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,525,249 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $711,918,000 after acquiring an additional 738,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 475,699 shares of company stock worth $163,239,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average is $309.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

