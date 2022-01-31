BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.50. 17,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 695,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $948.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,613.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 50,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,008 shares during the period.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.