Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes $4.17 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 126,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.2% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $32.47 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08.

