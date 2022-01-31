Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,448,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 49,536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,120,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,614 shares during the last quarter.

IVLU opened at $25.83 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

