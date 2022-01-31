Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $12.56 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,561,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $68.86.

