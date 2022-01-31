Bell Investment Advisors Inc Invests $653,000 in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,293,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.51.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,494 shares of company stock worth $86,682,337. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

