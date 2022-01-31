Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,184,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $491,688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,017,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $465,162,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.23 on Monday, reaching $166.25. 3,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.94. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

