Beefy.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00181194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00072487 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00372728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.