Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SKIN. Cowen began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

