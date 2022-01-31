Basid Coin (BASID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $653,570.00

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $653,570.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00045745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00108596 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.