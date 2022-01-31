Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 760 ($10.25) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.27) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 832 ($11.23) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.47) to GBX 810 ($10.93) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 810.80 ($10.94).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 613.80 ($8.28) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 592.80 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889.55 ($12.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 705.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 694.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27.

In related news, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,493.51).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.