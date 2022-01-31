Barclays Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.09) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AD. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

