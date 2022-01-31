Barclays PLC Trims Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

