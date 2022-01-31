Barclays PLC Purchases 10,421 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 412,577 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 228,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GBX shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

NYSE:GBX opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

