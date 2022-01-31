Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $105.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $151.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

