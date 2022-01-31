Barclays PLC Increases Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,814 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

LTC opened at $35.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

