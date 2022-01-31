Barclays PLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 45.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after acquiring an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,641 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 163,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $24.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $517.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

