Barclays Lowers Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. DNB Markets upgraded Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elisa Oyj from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $57.11 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

