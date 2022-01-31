Barclays Increases B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Price Target to GBX 600

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($9.11) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $336.46.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.0744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

