Barclays Boosts Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $38.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $173,815.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,220 shares of company stock worth $1,347,817. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 23.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 547.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.