Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Banner has increased its dividend by 23.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banner to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08. Banner has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banner by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 57.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banner by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.