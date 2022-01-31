Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $20.19 on Monday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 31.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

