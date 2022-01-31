Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $181,703,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $766.04.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $590.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $629.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $702.15. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

