Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 35,300 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after acquiring an additional 821,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $21,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $61.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

