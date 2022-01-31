Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,976 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $113.30 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

