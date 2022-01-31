Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 33.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 91.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $62.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

