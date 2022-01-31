Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.97 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE ABC opened at $136.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.