Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $332.14 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.19 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

