Bank of America Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $154.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $130.99. 133,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,224,716. The firm has a market cap of $252.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,644,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 9,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.