Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Cut by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

