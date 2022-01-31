Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 52.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,116 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,875 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

SAN stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAN. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

