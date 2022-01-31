Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 52.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,116 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,875 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
SAN stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.37.
Banco Santander Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
