Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 25.17%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banco Bradesco stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

