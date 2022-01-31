Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given New €6.30 Price Target at UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from €6.20 ($7.05) to €6.30 ($7.16) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 85,700.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 467.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after buying an additional 171,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

