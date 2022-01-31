Bamco Inc. NY Trims Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 218,595 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $54,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 133,461 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

