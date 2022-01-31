Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $64,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.04.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.