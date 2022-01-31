Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 209,723 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,723 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Yandex were worth $89,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Yandex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 38,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yandex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Yandex by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Yandex by 7.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 207,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX opened at $44.41 on Monday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.