Bamco Inc. NY Has $72.53 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,669,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,436 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Neogen were worth $72,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Neogen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Neogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Neogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Neogen by 155.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 127,352 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $35.06 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

