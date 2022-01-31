Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $58,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 115,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $163.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

