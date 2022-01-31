Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,639,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $116,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $10,554,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 248.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Dynatrace by 18.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.81.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.32, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

