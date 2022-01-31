Bamco Inc. NY Grows Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $100,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,304.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 33.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $58.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.