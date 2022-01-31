BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Up 116.3% in January

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

