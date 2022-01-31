B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,302 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $38,692,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $98,875,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 82,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 17,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.