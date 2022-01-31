Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Update

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AYRO opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Ayro has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.75.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Ayro had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 1,132.94%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYRO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ayro by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ayro by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ayro by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ayro by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ayro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.