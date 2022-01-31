AXA SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

AXAHY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

AXAHY opened at $31.40 on Monday. AXA has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

