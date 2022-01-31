AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXAHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. AXA has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

