Aviva PLC Takes Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 79,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

