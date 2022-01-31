Aviva PLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of SONO opened at $22.97 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.