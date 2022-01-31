Aviva PLC Sells 4,591 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

