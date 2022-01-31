Aviva PLC Purchases 19,800 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 403,436 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 973,171 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 572,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

